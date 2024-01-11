Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Fair Isaac worth $45,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,003.50.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $26,859,397. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $1,199.96. 21,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,092.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $940.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $586.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.