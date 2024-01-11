Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,368 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.56% of Vertex worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Vertex by 22.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ VERX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 176,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,090. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,992,876 shares of company stock worth $77,414,891 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

