Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 204.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.32. 34,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,704. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.58 and its 200 day moving average is $376.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.