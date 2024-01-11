Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.48. 23,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,763. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

