Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after buying an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $98,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.98. 39,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average of $228.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $266.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

