Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,342 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.16% of Federal Signal worth $78,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.2 %

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

