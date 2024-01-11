Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Five9 worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,250. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

