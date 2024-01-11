Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $123.32 Million Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,745 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Analytics comprises approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.64% of Clearwater Analytics worth $123,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -180.36, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,797,043 shares of company stock worth $274,040,390. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

