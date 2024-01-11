Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $166.26 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,325 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners comprises approximately 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.63% of Construction Partners worth $166,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 572,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 97.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,585. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

