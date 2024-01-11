Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $205.52 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,371,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up about 3.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $205,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 395.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.22. 25,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,821. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

