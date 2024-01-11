Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $63.26 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $63,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,845. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $163.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.71.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

