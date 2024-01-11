Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,040 shares during the period. ESCO Technologies comprises 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.92% of ESCO Technologies worth $105,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:ESE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.74. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,520. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

