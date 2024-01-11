Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Generac worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 257.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,893,000 after purchasing an additional 357,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

GNRC stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $121.17. 98,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,694. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

