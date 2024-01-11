Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Invests $38.50 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,503,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,855.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $209.11. 25,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.92 and a 52-week high of $211.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

