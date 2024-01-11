Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 332,871 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.18% of Douglas Dynamics worth $56,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $63,330,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 88,804 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,763. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $597.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Dynamics

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.