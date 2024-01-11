Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,460 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,298,000 after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 178,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

