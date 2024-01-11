Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 43,475 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.15% of National Research worth $34,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the second quarter worth $6,789,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Research during the third quarter worth $2,968,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 201,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $8,106,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,958,715 shares in the company, valued at $159,575,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,584 shares of company stock worth $10,618,571. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 4,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.42. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

National Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.