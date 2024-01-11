Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Workiva makes up about 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.77% of Workiva worth $95,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.
Insider Transactions at Workiva
In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:WK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.