Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Workiva makes up about 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.77% of Workiva worth $95,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.