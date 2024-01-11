Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 86,597.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,405.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,530. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,395.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,436.58.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

