Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Teleflex worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TFX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.02. 18,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.61. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

