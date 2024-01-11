Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 146,162 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,162 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.89% of Azenta worth $57,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 29,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.22 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $66.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

