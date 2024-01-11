Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 226,507 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,007,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,507 shares during the quarter. Simulations Plus makes up 1.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $83,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,536,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $843,083.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771,453 shares in the company, valued at $145,842,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock worth $3,264,177. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.05 million, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.