Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rollins worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 201,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

