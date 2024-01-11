Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46,013 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,013 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.86% of Mesa Laboratories worth $55,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $168,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

MLAB traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,151. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $527.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -457.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

