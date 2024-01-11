ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

COP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,393. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.