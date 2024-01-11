Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $254.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.