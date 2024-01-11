Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $255.47. 546,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,694. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.09 and a 200-day moving average of $249.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

