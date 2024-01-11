Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTS. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CTS stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$819.40 million, a PE ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of C$710.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

