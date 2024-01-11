Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.63.

Boralex Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. Boralex has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$43.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.74.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Boralex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boralex

In other Boralex news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,295 shares of company stock worth $1,427,286. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Articles

