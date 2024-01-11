Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

