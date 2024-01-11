Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 28.07%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

