Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect Corus Entertainment to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.
Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 28.07%.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.