Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,377 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $652,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 136,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $76,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,821,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $669.46. The company had a trading volume of 213,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $619.21 and a 200 day moving average of $576.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $297.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

