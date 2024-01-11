Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.66. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,164. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.