Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,927,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCI opened at $113.41 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.