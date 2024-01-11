CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 593,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,006,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
