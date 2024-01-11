CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $78.95. 3,357,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,628,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.