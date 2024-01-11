CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $218.80

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $218.80, but opened at $213.69. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $217.79, with a volume of 118,630 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

