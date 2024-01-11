D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

