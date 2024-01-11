Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,065,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $512,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.51. 219,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.53. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

