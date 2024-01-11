Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $229.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

