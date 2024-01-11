Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DRI traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.88. 353,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

