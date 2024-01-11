Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 2.3%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 193,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 724,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DK

Delek US Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.