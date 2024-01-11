Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DELL. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

