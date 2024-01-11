Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $13.97

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $13.60. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 559,387 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.