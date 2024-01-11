Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,276.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

