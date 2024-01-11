Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.02. 4,722,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,274. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

