Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6,900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Diamcor Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

