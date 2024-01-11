Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Bought by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,656,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 2,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,363. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $424.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

