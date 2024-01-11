Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

