Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.71. 9,733,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,725,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.7% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

